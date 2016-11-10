Parents and children invited to nursery's Christmas fayre

Parents and their children are invited to a join in on some festive fun at a nursery's Christmas fayre this weekend.

Cliffe House Nursery is holding the event at Emmanuel Church on Saturday (November 12) on Cardigan Road, between 1pm and 3pm.

Activities will include face painting, a raffle, tombola and a children's choir will also provide some wholehearted festive cheer to the fayre.

Entry costs just £1 and refreshments like cake, tea and coffee will be available as well as various stalls.

All money raised at the fair will go towards supporting the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.