Owner says thank you after dog rescued in Bridlington

An exhausted dog who fled into the sea after being spooked is recovering well despite swimming frantically in the cold water for almost 30 minutes.

A family evening on the beach could have ended in disaster when Holly, a six-year-old greyhound, was spooked by a car yesterday (July 2).

Warming up exhausted Holly

The rescue dog slipped out of her collar and sprinted all the way from Bridlington to Fraisthorpe and back before dashing into the water near South Pier.

Members of the public rushed to help Jason King coax his mum's beloved pet out of the water.

The inshore lifeboat was called at 9.13pm and coastguards assisted in retrieiving petrified Holly.

Jason said: "I'd just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped.

Exhausted Holly was rescued by coastguards, her owner and brave members of the public

"A guy called Gary ran up and stripped off to go in after her before I did. I wouldn't let him go in after her but him and his sister Bethany were a huge help.

"She was in the water for about 25 minutes before we finally got her out."

Crowds began to gather as they witnessed coastguards, the dog owner and members of the public try to urge the dog back to safety near South Pier.

After the rescue team got her back on land she was taken to an emergency vets where she was treated overnight.

Jason, 47, who lives near Pontefract, said: "She's been on a drip and given oxygen. She's still there now and we've spoke to the vets who say she's doing a lot better.

"She's eating and her temperature is almost back to normal but they want to keep her in another night.

"I want to thank everyone who helped us. There were some young lads on a bikes who helped us too. And of course the RNLI were amazing."