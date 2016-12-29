‘Opt in’ appeal to RNLI supporters

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is set to be the first major charity to move to an opt-in only approach for communicating with its supporters.

From Sunday 1 January, the charity will ‘close the doors’ on its current supporter database, only contacting those who have expressly given permission to be contacted.

The charity’s decision to stop communicating directly with supporters without permission, applies to all forms of communication, not just fundraising appeals, and to all methods of contacting supporters.

Hannah Brankling, RNLI area fundraising manager in the north of England, said: “From 1 January 2017, we won’t contact any of our current supporters unless they’ve responded to us and opted themselves in.

“This means we could lose touch with hundreds of thousands of the 900k people we currently contact.

“I’d urge all those who value what we do to take a moment to “tick the box” online at rnli.org/savelives. So far over 400,000 people have reaffirmed their support and done so, which is fantastic.”

“When supporters opt in to the RNLI, it means we won’t lose touch with them and they’ll continue to hear about the rescues we carry out in the area.”