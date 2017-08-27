Opportunity to bag funding

Staff at the Tesco store in Bridlington are appealing for community groups to come forward and bag a sizeable cash injection.

The retailer’s Bags of Help scheme sees grants of up to £4,000 being awarded to community projects.

Local groups and charities can apply for funding, while Tesco customers and colleagues can also nominate projects they’d like to see receive some cash.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “The money raised from our customers buying bags is making a big difference and millions have been invested on local projects in the UK.”

To nominate a group just ask in store for more information or visit the Bags of Help website visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp/.