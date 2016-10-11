Opinion: Residents urged ‘stay alert and security smart’

The East Riding is a very safe place to live, one of the safest in the country. However, the police cannot be everywhere all the time.

Demands on local police officers and PCSOs are greater than ever.

The Humberside Police logo.

Some of the issues that people call the police about are not always police matters and can often be dealt with by finding the right information.

The Humberside Police website is full of very useful information, it’s recently been updated so is well worth looking at www.humberside.police.uk to find out more.

The website offers advice on such issues as protecting your home, car, motorbike, how to protect vulernable people and how to safeguard you business. It also helps you find your local policing team.

We would like to remind residents to make sure they lock their doors and windows, even when they are at home.

You may think that locking the doors while you are in unnecessary but we receive many reports of people being inside their home when someone has come in through an unlocked door or window and stolen their possessions.

Often they leave the house without the occupier even noticing they have been burgled.

Bridlington residents should also be aware of ‘distraction burglary’ – while someone keeps you talking at your front door a second person is entering your house via the back door.

If you don’t know the person at your door, don’t answer it and keep your back door locked at all times.

If you are planning an autumn day out please make sure that vehicles are secure when you leave them.

Park your car in well-lit area and one that looks safe and well maintained.

Make sure all doors and windows are locked and do not leave any valuables on show or in your glove box.

Don’t let vehicle crime ruin your day out.

Follow Humberside Police on Facebook at www.facebook.com/humberbeat and Twitter at twitter.com/humberbeat?lang=en-gb.

Humberside Police’s non-emergency telephone number is 101.

For emergency calls phone 999.