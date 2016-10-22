Opinion column – Knight’s Days with Sir Greg Knight MP

The Boundary Commission, an independent body, reported this summer on its proposals for new Parliamentary constituencies for the next election.

The number of MPs is to be cut by 50, reducing the House of Commons from 650 to 600 and in the process it proposes alterations to many existing seats.

Someone recently asked me why the Boundary Commission needs to exist at all and why don’t we just leave all parliamentary boundaries as they are, for all time?

The reason boundaries need to be reviewed is that people are not static.

New house building in some areas is offset by demolition in others, with the result that parliamentary constituencies differ widely in the number of electors they contain.

The seat I represent is one of the largest in England but others, particularly in our city centres, are under-sized as people have moved out to the suburbs.

So the whole boundary exercise is about making the system fair and equalising, as far as is possible, the size of parliamentary constituencies.

The Boundary Commission’s proposals, which have not yet been confirmed, provisionally indicate that they are intending to leave East Yorkshire alone as my constituency is the correct size according to the criteria they have used.

Moving now from the subject of strict boundary rules to an area where there are no boundaries – the issue of crime.

Financial Fraud Action UK (FFA) say that the UK suffered an incident of financial fraud every 15 seconds in the first six months of the year and the rise of scams to obtain people’s passwords and bank details shows no sign of abating.

These scams include everything from attempts to obtain passwords for online bank accounts and money transfer services, along with unsolicited phone calls and text messages from people who claim to be from a bank seeking to confirm account details.

Rather worryingly, FFA found that 37% of people who fell victim to financial fraud actually thought they were being scammed during the conversation, but they still continued with the transaction.

Four in ten victims said they felt pressurised during the phone call to act quickly, while 38% said they did not pay attention to the person’s credentials as they were concentrating on something else.

The lesson is quite clear here.

If someone telephones you, or texts you, asking you to confirm your bank details and your suspicions are roused – hang up.