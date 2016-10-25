Opinion column - Bridlington Business Forum with chairman David Dowson

It was great to see so many of Bridlington’s local business people at the September open meeting of Bridlington Business Forum at The Spa, Bridlington.

Extra chairs were needed to accommodate the excellent turn-out, which I am pretty certain is due to the progress that people can now see with the town’s regeneration.

David Dowson, chairman of the Bridlington Business Forum.

The speakers at the meeting gave the current overview of the major projects that are now really visible, and while they will sometimes be disruptive, they are changing the shape our town for the future, and the Business Forum will be an opportunity to keep in touch with the latest development news, both through the quarterly open meetings, and news updates sent by email in-between. Reports at the meeting were given by:

Pete Ashcroft, project manager for the Yorkshire Harbour and Marina – preparatory work continues as the project is now the closest to becoming reality that it has ever been, and with the recent addition of support from the York North Yorkshire East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership there is recognition of the regional significance of this development;

Alex Crutchley, site manager, South Cliff Caravan Park – expansion plans are forecast to bring in over 150,000 additional visitors each year, and with limited facilities on the site, there is huge potential for visitors to use local businesses in the town while they are staying, generating several million pounds each year into the local economy;

Brian Phillipson, project manager, Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan – coordination of utility contractors work around Hilderthorpe Road aims to minimise periods of road closure; work to the new bridge for Beck Hill will continue through the winter months, but will be restricted to the area between Hilderthorpe Road and Prospect Street;

Andrew Aldis, general manager of The Spa Bridlington – preparations for Hull City of Culture 2017 continue to gather momentum, with The Spa team working on a comprehensive listing of events for the whole of the East Riding to compliment Hull City of Culture 2017, and maximise the links into Bridlington for visitors to the area.

With so much potential in our area, there stand to be significant long term benefits for local business, from the major town centre developments, and the biggest event programme this area has seen for Hull City of Culture 2017.

That’s why Bridlington Business Forum aims to bring local businesses together to realise their potential. Earlier this week a special session took place at Sewerby Hall for businesses from the North Side of Bridlington as part of the ongoing campaign.

Please make a note of the next Open Business Forum meeting on Tuesday 7 February 2017.

To find out more or sign up for email updates in the meantime, visit www.bridlingtonrenaissance.com.