On track with gender equality

Hull Trains has reiterated its commitment to equality in the wake of the Department for Transport’s calls for more women in transport.

The UK’s Rail Operator of the Year is at the top of the industry for customer service and satisfaction and is also leading the sector on gender equality and the support it gives to females wanting to pursue a career in rail.

In stark contrast to the industry norm, where only 16% of roles are filled by women, 50% of employees at Hull Trains are female.

The firm also boasts the UK’s youngest, female long-distance train driver.

Managing director Will Dunnett said: “We’re recognised as one of the most enterprising operators and I think this is a reflection of our diverse management team. We need to continue to inspire and encourage women to seek a career in rail, because without them, the rail industry is missing out.”