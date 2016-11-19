On The Beat column with Humberside Police

As winter starts to bite residents need to be winter ready. Those frosty mornings will mean that driving conditions will deteriorate and cause increased chances of collisions.

Make sure you leave extra time to fully de-frost your car before you set off and that you give yourself plenty of extra time to get to work.

Avoid minor roads – country roads are unlikely to be gritted and more collisions happen on these untreated roads than on the main ‘A’ roads in winter.

It’s more important to arrive in one piece than be late for work.

Keep an eye on your neighbours, too.

Many elderly residents will need help during the winter and knowing a friendly neighbour can be called upon will make a massive difference.

Make sure any elderly neighbours have emergency numbers close to hand and pop in once in a while to make sure they are warm enough and have enough food.

Be community minded and look after your neighbours.

You may have heard that Humberside Police are looking for new police officer recruits.

The next round of job applications will be between 1-4 December.

This is such a rewarding and exciting career. You can make a real difference?

Have you got what it takes? Do you have courage, empathy and determination?

Are you able to keep calm in stressful situations?

Are you at a good fitness level and tech savvy?

If you want to be a police officer and feel you have what it takes to make a real difference, then you need to be prepared.

You can only apply from 1 to 4 December 2016. Until then explore our website, or go along to one of our recruitment events and read the guidance to get ready for the most important decision you are likely to make.

There are two events that will help people understand the recruitment process and to make sure they are ready to apply. The events are in Goole (21 November) and in Melton (28 November). If you want to attend these events you must book via the website.

Humberside Police believes that public confidence is affected positively by the diversity of our workforce.

The more diverse our people, the more possible it is for us to connect with and understand the varying needs of all the people we serve. Then, if we understand those needs, we can seek to meet them.

Find out more at http://www.humberside.police.uk/PCRecruitment or http://www.humberside.police.uk/diversity-and- positive-action.