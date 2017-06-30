Olly Murs set for 'fun' racecourse concert

Olly Murs is looking forward to a "perfect" day tomorrow when he performs at York Racecourse.

Summer Music Saturday this year sees Olly Murs take to the stage in front of a lively crowd in York following the completion of a seven race card.

The event has proved so popular that the capacity in both County Stand and Grandstand and Paddock for Saturday 1 July has now been reached.

Ahead of the event, the Troublemaker singer has spoken of how excited he is to return to York Racecourse after singing at the venue in 2010.

Olly said: "I think it’s fun, it’s really fun being outside and you know the show that we’re doing at York is a different gig for me, I’ve never done anything like this before.

"I’ve done racecourse gigs before in the past but not this sort of size and I’m really proud to do it and it gives me the chance to go to different places in the UK that I haven’t been before, do different kind of shows, do something slightly different.

"I can’t wait I mean, what’s better? Go to a racecourse, I can go there during the day I can, have a little flutter on a couple of the races and then do a gig in the evening. Perfect."

The Course Enclosure (called the Picnic Enclosure by some) in the middle of the racecourse is only open to sales once gates open at 11.15am, so there is still the opportunity to be part of the racing and music by using this area.

The first race will take place at 1.55pm with the last race starting at 5.25pm, followed by Olly Murs.