Old Town to scrap Dickensian festival

Bridlington Old Town will focus its efforts on summertime nostalgia, rather than concentrating on Christmas past.

Its Dickensian festival, which began in 2000, will not take place this December as organisers put all their attention into its expanding wartime weekend.

The 1940s weekend was held for the first time in 2016

That began two years ago, on the back of the area’s appearance in the Dad’s Army film, and this summer’s event attracted an estimated 25,000 visitors, from as far as afield as Liverpool, Scotland and Oxfordshire, with coach trips arriving from all over Yorkshire.

Bridlington Old Town Association chairman Terry Stubbins said: “The work now required for the festivals has greatly increased and with the growing success of the 1940s Summer Festival, which the Old Town Association introduced in 2016 and repeated with increased success this year, there is a need to focus the volunteer resources we have for that major summer event which has now achieved regional importance.

“The Old Town Association, as members of Welcome to Yorkshire, continue to work very closely with them and our event partners which include the Priory Church and The Lords Feoffees and, of course, our sponsors to make sure that our festivals offer great free entertainment for visitors and residents alike.”

The association, which was involved with heritage celebrations last month, has said it will also promote its popular Secret Gardens weekend, in the absence of the Dickensian fair.

Next year’s 1940s Festival will be held on June 10 and the secret gardens will open the following weekend.