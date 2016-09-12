An enchanting cast is set to dazzle audiences at this year’s pantomime performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Legendary model and Emmerdale actress Lorraine Chase will star as the Wicked Queen in this year’s production at Bridlington Spa.

Speaking at the illustrious venue, Lorraine said: “I drove here to get used to the place and went through the Old Town and it’s beautiful!

“It’s absolutely wonderful here in Bridlington. But the most beautiful are scenes from the wonderful windows here at the Spa.

“Just come and see it! It’s a good, traditional pantomime and I am very much looking forward to meeting more lovely people from God’s Own County.”

Lorraine, who has been a household name since the 1970s, is most associated with the role of ex-convict Stephanie Forsythe in Emmerdale.

She also made famous the phrases “Nah, Luton Airport” and “Nice ‘ere, innit?’ when she starred in a number of drinks commercials in the 1970s.

Andrew Aldis, general manager at Bridlington Spa, said: “A Wicked Queen has to be able to do wicked, and her back catalogue of work proves that this is the kind of role she relishes.

We are absolutely delighted to have her on board and we’re looking forward to welcoming her later this year.”

Joining the television stalwart is Benidorm star and entertainer Asa Elliott as the handsome prince.

Asa plans to lift the roof with his vocal acrobatics when he jets into Bridlington, having become a familiar face in ITV hit comedy Benidorm.

And returning for a fifth year is CBBC presenter and Bridlington panto favourite Simon Grant, who will provoke choruses of laughter when he takes on the role of the hilarious Muddles.

Also back by popular demand is Joe Standerline who stars as the larger than life Dame Dolly Dumpling, following a great reception last year as Dame Abel Mable.

Of course, the show would not be complete without the lovely Snow White.

She will be played by Amy Reader, who made her panto debut in 2014 as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin at the Spotlight Theatre, Hoddesdon.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the Bridlington Spa for inviting us back and for always providing such a warm welcome.”

Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are available to purchase from the Spa’s box office on 01262 678258, or online at at Bridlington Spa's website.

Performances take place from Tuesday December 13 through to January 2 2017.