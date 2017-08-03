Nursery has improved after poor Ofsted

A Bridlington nursery which was told it must improve following a damning Ofsted report has made some positive changes.

Christ Church Early Learning, in Quay Road, was rated ‘inadequate’ across the board following an Ofsted inspection in June.

The nursery was slammed as children who needed their nappies changing were often left too long because staff were unable to leave the room to change them, the report said.

But in the last few weeks before the nursery broke up for the summer holidays improvements were made.

A welfare requirements notice was served to the provider of the nursery and Ofsted made a second visit.

Inspectors found that following considerable staff changes, staff deployment met children’s basic care needs for nappy changing.

Behaviour was on also, on the whole, good throughout the nursery but it remains an area of training needed for staff.

But the welfare requirements notice was not met.

“Four of the five children in the two-year-old’s annex did not have a key person”, said the report.

It added: “We also found that there had been an ongoing situation with staff due to the manager’s on-going inadequate supervision of staff and monitoring of quality.

It was, however, accepted by Ofsted that staff changes were partly to blame for this and it was difficult to fully implement changes so close to the end of term when the nursery was due to close for summer.

The report says: “We therefore accepted their excuse as reasonable.”

The nursery was not available for comment.