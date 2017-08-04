Northern backtrack on train cuts to Hunmanby and Bempton

Northern has made a dramatic U-turn on proposals to limit trains servicing Hunmanby and Bempton.

Concerns had been raised after plans revealed five trains would be bypassing Hunmanby and Bempton going to Scarborough and a further three going in the opposite direction to Hull every day as of May next year.

This prompted residents to contact Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, and following talks the rail firm has agreed for all services to stop in both Hunmanby and Bempton.

Mr Hollinrake said: “I am always delighted to help wherever I can to improve transport connections in the region and do understand the frustration that areas around our coastal towns have been particularly badly affected in previous years.

“I fully appreciate the need to invest in these transport services and was glad that this particular concern could be resolved for the benefit of both villages.”