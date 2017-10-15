North Wolds Lions’ concert hits high notes

The North Wolds Lions Club has held its annual brass band concert in the main hall of Burton Agnes Hall.

A capacity audience enjoyed an evening of music by Scarborough’s premier Brass Band, Simply Brass.

The audience enjoyed music, songs and banners to rival the Last Night of the Proms.

This year, as Lions Club International celebrated its centenary, the theme was music and song from Dame Vera Lynn, who also celebrated her 100th year.

Having heard about the concert, Dame Vera Lynn wrote to North Wolds Lions, congratulating Lions Club International on their 100th Anniversary.

She went on to say: “I am so honoured to hear that you will be paying a tribute to my music this evening.”