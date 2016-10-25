North Wolds Lions Club hits the high notes with brass band concert

The North Wolds Lions Club held its annual brass band concert in the main hall of Burton Agnes Hall on Saturday night.

A capacity audience of 90 guests enjoyed a rollocking evening of music played by Scarborough’s premier brass band called Simply Brass. The first half was a theme of a musical journey around the world including German oompah music.

After a most impressive buffet super the audience enjoyed music, songs and banners to rival the Royal Albert Hall with the Last Night of the Proms. The lions will be organising the event again in 2017. Over £1,000 was raised for the club’s charities.