NHS Trust looks to locate every defibrillator

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) has launched a campaign to hunt down life-saving defibrillators across the region.

Members of the public are being urged to take selfies with the life-saving kit when they are out and about and send them to YAS on social media using the hashtag #YASDefibHunt and confirm the exact location.

Some defibrillators have been bought with the best of intentions but are not registered with YAS. It is essential that the Trust knows the locations of all defibrillators so staff at its Emergency Operations Centre can direct 999 callers to them.

Paul Stevens, head of community resilience for YAS, said: “We need to make sure that every single defibrillator across the county is registered with Yorkshire Ambulance Service so we can ensure they are put to good use in the event of a cardiac arrest.”