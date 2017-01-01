New Year messages to the Bridlington community

 Mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Liam Dealtry: “We at the Town Council hope you all have had a very Merry Christmas and wish you all a peaceful 2017.

“When we look back on 2016 it was a year where we as a town gave thanks to the Queen for her service and marked her 90th birthday celebrations with custom-made commemorative coins which we distributed to all the primary schools in Bridlington.

Sir Greg Knight MP

“Also in 2016, we had the fantastic Rio Olympics where all Team GB excelled, and Bridlington Town Council hosted our first Remembrance Day service parade which was one of the best attended the town has ever seen and I am proud to say Bridlington did remember.

“Looking forward to 2017, Bridlington welcomes back the Tour de Yorkshire and will celebrate our very own Yorkshire Belle’s 70th birthday.

“Wishing you all the very best.”

 East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight: “2016 was in many ways a year of the unexpected.

Sarah Bone

“Few had predicted that Britain would vote to leave the EU and that this would immediately lead to us having a new Prime Minister.

“As a result, 2017 will be the year we formally trigger the process to begin our EU departure.

“Whilst this event was unexpected, it will provide enormous opportunities for Britain to forge new trade deals around the world, to regain control of our borders and to invest money that we have been sending to Brussels here at home.

“Locally, events like the Tour de Yorkshire and Hull being the 2017 City of Culture should mean that Bridlington and East Yorkshire receive a welcome boost to tourism, lifting the local economy and securing jobs and investment.

Sarah Pashley

“There is however a cloud on the 2017 horizon.

“Bureaucrats at the East Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group are reviewing healthcare provision at Bridlington Hospital and there is a real threat that they may attempt to cut services.

“I believe such plans are misguided and should be abandoned.

“If you feel the same, please tell them before January 17 when their consultation closes.

“Overall, I believe that this New Year will be better than the last and I wish all of you a very happy and healthy 2017.”

 Headlands School headteacher Sarah Bone: “2016 has been another great year for the students, staff, parents and governors of Headlands School – I know 2017 will be even better.

“Wishing the Bridlington community and all our supporters a Happy New Year and may 2017 bring you good luck, fortune, success and lots of love. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones.

 Bridlington School headteacher Sarah Pashley: “The staff and students of Bridlington School would like to wish everyone in Bridlington a very happy and successful New Year for 2017.

“Bridlington School had a really successful 2016. Our Year 11 and sixth form students performed really well in their exams in the summer, so much so that, we topped the GCSE league tables, coming top out of all schools in the East Riding for student progress.

“We are also ranked 18th in the whole country, that’s 18th out of 6382 schools in England. This puts us in the top 1% of all schools in the country. These results are a direct result of years of hard work and the strong three-way partnership between our school, our students and our parents.”