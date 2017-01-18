New ways for blind people to get their news

Bridlington Talking Newspaper has introduced new ways for listeners to get their news.

The group produces a broadcast every two weeks, where volunteers read stories from the Free Press and other media outlets.

The recording is put on to memory sticks and given to blind and partially-sighted residents in Bridlington. But they can now get the news by calling a new telephone line or listening online.

Spokesperson for the Talking Newspaper Hamish MacNab said “This new service is a very exciting addition to the Talking Newspaper. Local news can now be listened to by anyone.

“We believe this could be particularly beneficial to people with disabilities other than visual ones, such as stroke victims or Parkinson sufferers.

“We produce a 90-minute edition every two weeks of local news sourced from local newspapers.

“Anyone who wishes to listen to our service can do so on 01262 310410 or online at http://bridlington.talking-news.info”

For more information about the group, call Andrea Slingsby on 676709.