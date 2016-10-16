New tourist information centre wins praise from public

Bridlington’s new-look tourist information centre has been praised for the role it has played in promoting the town during the summer season.

Staff moved from the old office in Prince Street in July and are now based on the seafront side of the £25m East Riding Leisure Bridlington in Promenade, near the land train station.

Coun Jane Evison at the new Bridlington Tourist Information Centre

As the summer season winds down, council bosses have said many residents and tourists have complemented the new facility, which is operated by tourism partnership Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY).

Coun Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is pleasing to hear that the TIC has received so much positive feedback since its relocation to East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

“It is very important that we create the right impression for visitors and the new TIC is playing its part in securing the ‘Great Bridlington’ brand which promotes the town as the ‘heart of the Yorkshire coast’.

“The TIC is modern, easy-to-access and sits within one of the country’s best leisure facilities.

“The council, working through VHEY, will now look at the feedback provided during this first summer season and identify ways in which we might be able to further improve our range of services offered by the TIC for next year.”

As well as stocking information leaflets and offering accommodation advice, the TIC sells a range of Bridlington merchandise.

A small cafe selling teas, coffees and ice cream has opened alongside the information centre as part of the move.