New stores to open in centre

Bridlington’s Promenades Shopping Centre is to get a new lease of life as two more new retailers gear up to open their doors for the first time this month.

Leading jewellery chain Warren James will be trading from this Saturday and discount health and beauty giant Savers will begin trading on June 28.

Savers will take over the former ladies fashion retailer Lavitta and has taken just four weeks to fit out from signing the lease, while Warren James will open in the former Ryman Stationery premises.

Both retailers have hundreds of stores throughout the UK but the new stores will be both of the chain’s sole presence in Bridlington town centre.

Byron Hird, operations manager at The Promenades, said: “We are continually looking to strengthen The Promenades’ position within the region’s retail sector and give our very loyal customers a wider and impressive choice of stores and overall a great shopping experience.

“The timing of these new additions is great as we head into Bridlington’s busiest months. I am sure they will be popular with locals and tourists alike as soon as they open.”