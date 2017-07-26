New president taking reins at Lions Club

Bridlington Lions Club recently held its annual changeover meal at the Sefton Hotel.

Outgoing president Ray Pollard handed the chain of office to new president Ken Taylor. Ken is now hoping for a busy but rewarding year.

The first big event for the new Lions president will be the carnival and car boot sale held on the cliff top between Bridlington and Sewerby on Sunday 6 August.

This year is also an important year for the Lions as it is the club’s centennial year – one hundred years since the organisation started.

Consequently, Ken will be overseeing several new events in his term of office.