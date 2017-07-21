New parking restrictions will give firefighters better access

Action has been taken to ensure firefighters responding to emergency calls have better access to a Bridlington road.

Following a request by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, East Riding of Yorkshire Council will put in place new ‘no parking or loading’ restrictions at the entrance to Ferndale Terrace to prevent parked cars blocking the path of the fire service’s largest vehicles and other emergency service vehicles.

The restrictions will greatly improve the chances of firefighters reaching properties along the road and the neighbouring Ebor House flats in the event of a fire or other emergency.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The fire and rescue service contacted the council because their larger vehicles were experiencing difficulties entering Ferndale Terrace because of parked cars.

“The new restrictions will improve access for all emergency vehicles, and we hope drivers will respect the new restrictions. There should be no impact on residents.”

Currently there are double-yellow lines at the entrance to Ferndale Terrace, but they still allow some drivers with parking exemptions to park there for up to three hours.

But the new restrictions will not allow parking of any kind for a space of 22 metres from the junction with South Cliff Road.

To help businesses in that area a new 'loading only' bay will be created.

Existing residents’ parking in Ferndale Terrace will not be affected by the changes.

New signs alerting drivers to the new regulations are due to be installed soon.