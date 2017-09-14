New-look holiday park ready in 2019

Plans to significantly extend South Cliff Caravan Park have been passed and work is set to start by the end of the year.

The multi-million pound scheme will see the holiday park take over agricultural land next to the existing site off the A165, with up to five new jobs created.

An aerial view of South Cliff Caravan Park

Experts say 150,000 people will visit Bridlington each year, spending an extra £1.8 million in the area, as a result of the investment.

Work will be carried out in two phases and when finished by spring 2019, there will be room for 31 extra tents, 15 new units for glamping, 48 additional touring pitches, 132 more static caravan pitches and 19 new lodges.

There will also be new toilet blocks, offices and a new area for meeting and greeting customers.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “I am delighted that, as well as creating new jobs on the site, we will now be able to greatly increase the number of people coming to stay in Bridlington and spending their money in the town and surrounding area, which will be a huge boost to the local economy.

The holiday park will take over this field off the A165

“Given the continuing success of Bridlington Spa, and the refurbished Sewerby Hall and Gardens, as well as East Riding Leisure Bridlington, there is a great deal for visitors to see and do.

“This newly expanded site will bring in a new wave of customers for all these facilities, as well as the town’s superb beaches and seafront, and for its restaurants, bars, shops and cafes.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning committee approved the plans this afternoon, after hearing that the existing park often operated at 100% capacity.