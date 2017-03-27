New-look chalets arrive for summer

Bookings are now being taken for Bridlington’s new-look chalets, which are being installed on the south side.

Work on the 15 chalets, which are designed to look like the hull of a boat is nearly complete and they will be ready for the start of the 2017 summer season.

They are being put in place near to the park and ride facility and the first bookings were taken on Monday.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “It’s great news that we are expanding the number of chalets available, to meet the ever increasing demand, as more and more people enjoy a ‘staycation’, and all the facilities that Bridlington has to offer.

“These new chalets will be in a popular beach location, and will be ideal for sports fans, families, dog walkers – and indeed anybody who wants to enjoy time by the great British beach.”

The council’s contractors for the new chalets are William Birch & Sons Ltd.

Its construction director, Simon Potter, said: “After completing a number of phases of restoration at the popular Sewerby Hall and Gardens over the last few years, we are delighted to be working with the council again on another project that enhances the tourism facilities for Bridlington and the surrounding area.

“We look forward to unveiling the new ‘boat hull’ style beach chalets ready for the new season.”

Chalets can be booked by calling the foreshores office on 678255.