New festival for all ages and abilities

Plans are being made for Bridlington to host a new music, dance and drama festival for people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Diverse Fest will be held at the Spa Royal Hall early in the new year, with organisers hoping it will become an annual event.

The festival is being run jointly by volunteers from We Are Theatre and The Den: Bridlington Inclusive Youth Theatre, with support from East Riding Council and The Spa.Organiser Charlotte Gray said: “Our aim is to create a fun, safe and inspiring event where people of all abilities can come together and showcase their talents.

“We want the event to grow each year and to bring people together from all communities across the region to support one another and make new and lasting friendships.”

Entry to the event on Saturday, January 14 is £3 and there is also the chance for local groups to promote their work in the community by having a stall.

Performers will include a band called The Outsiders and Mind the Gap, England’s largest disability theatre company.

Charlotte added: “We also have local groups performing from Bridlington and Hull, so we hope there is something for everyone, whether they have a disability or not.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring people together of different abilities and celebrate the diverse talent locally and beyond.

“Events like this really rely on local support and we want to make a statement and have Bridlington lead the way.”

Anyone interested in getting involved or having a stall can telephone 07521 364107 or email either wearetheatre@googlemail.com or thedenbridlington@yahoo.co.uk