New face at Property Shop

Ryan and Kathryn Melles at The Property Shop on Quay Road, Bridlington, have welcomed new property manager Zoe Williams to the expanding family business.

The appointment is a reaction to the growth of the business in the past 12 months, with further expansion expected over the coming years.

Zoe will help to maintain the firm’s personal customer service specialising in property lettings.

Zoe said she is extremely excited about joining the team.

She said: “It will be a great challenge and something very different to get involved with.

“Having lived in Bridlington for the past 10 years, I am very much looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience closer to home and help The Property Shop grow from strength to strength.”