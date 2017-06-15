New chapter for Wolds

The chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Caroline Fox, recently hosted the civic launch of a new book highlighting the exciting tourism offering across the East Yorkshire region.

‘The Yorkshire Wolds – a journey of discovery’ is authored by travel writers Fleur and Colin Speakman and celebrates one of the country’s lesser known landscapes.

The Wolds are famous for inspiring the works of internationally-renowned artist David Hockney but are also considered to be a hidden gem with their amazing natural beauty, picturesque countryside, unspoiled market towns and a stunning coastline offering something for everyone.

The book, which has a foreword by Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, is a practical guide on how to explore the area, by train, bus, bike, horseback or on foot and offers many suggestions on how to reach those special places that will make a visit to the Yorkshire Wolds such a memorable experience.

As well as providing an insight into the area’s rich heritage, it also provides information about towns such as Bridlington and also takes an in-depth look at Hull as the UK City of Culture for 2017.

Councillor Fox said: “The council is pleased to be launching this exciting new book which helps paint such a vivid picture of one of the most unique parts of the UK.

“As well as promoting the tourism offer of the area to audiences locally, nationally and internationally, it also acts as a perfect travel companion for those who have decided to visit the Yorkshire Wolds.”

Colin Speakman, co-author of the book and director of publisher Gritstone Writers’ Co-operative, said: “The landscape of rolling chalk hills, dry grassy valleys, scattered woodland, dramatic coastline and ancient tracks that so inspired David Hockney, has been described as a little bit of southern England in the North as its character has much in common with the Wiltshire or South Downs. But this landscape and its communities are very much a special and distinctive part of Yorkshire.

“Our book is all about how the great city of Hull, and the remarkably unspoiled market towns that form a ring around the Wolds, are an integral part of the story of the Wolds, their structure, history, culture and economy.”

The book can be purchased for £15 from tourist information centres, The Bayle Museum, or online at www.gritstone.coop.