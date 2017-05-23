New care home gets MP’s seal of approval

Burlington Lovel, created by Bridlington-based Burlington Care and Lovel Developments at Beverley, has completed the refurbishment of Alderson House in Hull.

Alderson House had closed as a care home more than two years ago but will welcome new residents in the next two weeks following the acquisition by Burlington Lovel.

It will offer 32 ensuite bedrooms immediately, with work due to start later this year on adding another 18 bedrooms by spring 2018.

The project has created 35 new jobs, which will increase to more than 50.

It is part of a programme of expansion which has seen Burlington Care buck the trend within the sector by acquiring 10 homes during the last three years and increasing its workforce to 1,200.

Burlington Care began with one care home in in 2007 and now operates 16 across Yorkshire as well as in Darlington and Scunthorpe.

Richard Hoggart, managing director of Burlington Care, said: “Our vision is to create and develop care homes, with a combination of building new facilities and remodelling existing care homes that are not working.”

The developemtn was officially opened by Hull MP and former health secretary Alan Johnson.

He said: “When I was invited to come and do this opening back in March we didn’tknow anything about a snap general election. This is the last engagement I will ever do as MP for Hull West and Hessle and I am looking for somewhere to go. There’s a nice little room down there…”