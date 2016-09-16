New Brid park plans revealed

Plans for a new park that will run alongside the Gypsey Race in Bridlington are to go on public exhibition next week.

Members of the public are invited to come along to see plans for the new linear park and speak to officers from the town’s renaissance team and the landscape designers, from Sweco.

Gypsey Race Park will be a green haven along the stream providing pleasant walking and cycling routes, play areas and improved habitats for wildlife.

The project is an important part of Bridlington’s regeneration plans and will provide an attractive edge for the development sites and the improved streets being created through the second phase of the Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan (BridITP2).

The first part of the park will built in 2017, adjacent to the Hildethorpe Coach Park.

This will see the river, its banks and the surrounding area cleared of debris before being landscaped and planted.

New paths and seating will be created for people to sit and enjoy the green space and areas will be managed for local wildlife with viewing areas so people can discover more about the natural world.

The area’s heritage will also be celebrated through the erection of new signs that will tell the stories behind the people who have worked and lived along the Gypsey Race.

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment, at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “A new park along the Gypsey Race is part of this council’s long-term regeneration plans for the town and will help create a Bridlington for tomorrow, showcasing local wildlife and celebrating local heritage.

“The council would encourage all residents to come along and see the plans and have their say on the proposals.”

For further information about regeneration in Bridlington, visit www.bridlingtonrenaissance.comFor more details about the exhibition, contact Helen Jackson, renaissance project coordinator, at helen.jackson@eastriding.gov.uk or call (01482) 391707.

The exhibition takes at The Spa Bridlington on Tuesday, 20 September, from 1.30-5.30pm.