New brew for Poppy Appeal

An East Yorkshire brewery is marking a partnership with the North and East Yorkshire Poppy Appeal by producing a limited edition cask beer.

Wold Top Brewery’s light beer, Remember, 4.2% ABV, will be available at selected pubs in North and East Yorkshire from the 1st to the 13th November; the period known as Remembrancetide.

For each of the 54 casks sold, the Wold Newton-based brewery will donate £10 to the Poppy Appeal.

Brewery director Gill Mellor said: “We would like to encourage as many people to join us in enjoying a great beer that will benefit the Poppy Appeal during Remembrancetide.”

Paul Collingridge, from North and East Yorkshire Poppy Appeal, said: “We’d like to thank Wold Top Brewery for supporting and raising awareness of the Poppy Appeal.”