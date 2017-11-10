New artworks to be commissioned for festival

A select number of emerging artists will be paid a fee of £500 to create stunning new piece for Bridlington’s ArtWaves Festival next year.

Organisers will pick three or four commissions and the installations will be placed in the Spa during next May’s event.

An installation at last year's exhibition

Festival director Lauren Frost said, “I am extremely excited to bring this concept to ArtWaves, it is an idea I brought to life for a highly successful festival elsewhere in the region and one that gives artists a platform to showcase their ideas and the practical support to do it.

“It’s going to add a fantastic twist to ArtWaves and develop the support the festival can provide to those in the creative sector.”

The project is called Submerge and the successful artists will be given support from start to finish, including marketing and technical elements.

The closing date for applications is Friday, January 19, visit www.bridspa/com.artwaves to download an application form.