New arts festival open to all abilities

Bridlington Spa hosts a new arts festival this weekend, designed to provide a platform for people of all ages with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The Diverse Fest features music, dance and drama performances and will also include karaoke and storytelling sessions.

Organiser Charlotte Gray said: “The aim is to create a fun, safe and inspiring event where people of all abilities can come together and showcase their talents.

“We want the event to grow each year and to bring people together from all communities across the region to support one another and make new and lasting friendships.”

Performers at Saturday’s festival will include the Ability Group from the Northern Ballet, Rotherham African Drummers, The Outsiders Band from Halifax, Street dance from Tweendykes School in Hull and the Bridlington Den Inclusive Youth Theatre. Local writer John Slater will be getting a new look during the day, as he has been sposnored to have his bushy beard shaved and he has trusted the mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Liam Dealtry, with the razor.

The festival kicks off in the Royal Hall at noon with stalls, activities and karaoke, and ends with a disco between 7pm and 8pm.

Tickets are £3 each for the day and visitors can come and go as they wish. Tickets can be bought in advance from the Spa Box Office or on the day.

For further information call 07521 364107.