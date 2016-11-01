New arrival at rural insurer

A new partner has joined the Yorkshire Coast branch in Scarborough of leading rural insurer NFU Mutual.

Lucinda Douglas, has joined the branch in the role of assistant agent and group secretary

Her appointment strengthens what is already a successful team led by senior agent and group secretary, Irene Pickering and agent Craig Robinson.

Lucinda, formally NFU York East county adviser and land agent, was brought up on a family farm near Leyburn in the Yorkshire Dales.

She still takes a keen interest in the business.

Senior agent Irene Pickering said: “It’s a real coup to recruit Lucinda to our agency.

“She shares our passion for delivering high-quality customer service, which has contributed towards NFU Mutual winning the Which? Award for Insurance Provider of the Year 2016.