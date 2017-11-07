New arrival at Barclays

Barclays has announced a new appointment to the Humber team in its drive to be the first choice banking provider for businesses in the East Yorkshire area.

Matt Smith joins the team as a relationship director and will be responsible for looking after businesses with a turnover of £6.5 million upwards.

Smith, who has been a banker for the last 28 years, has extensive knowledge of the corporate sector and most recently he was the National Head of Marine and Transport and then Senior Director of Social Housing delivering large complex transactions.

Smith said: “Moving to Barclays is a welcome return to the region. I was particularly attracted to the growth Barclays is enjoying locally and look forward to adding to that growth.”