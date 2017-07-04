New addition at Williamsons

Williamsons Solicitors has boosted its Bridlington conveyancing team with the appointment of experienced lawyer Theresa Schram.

After spending almost three decades working with practices in East and North Yorkshire, as well as a spell with the Citizens’ Advice Bureau in Hull, Mrs Schram’s new role has coincided with clear signs of a property upturn in the resort.

Based at Williamsons’ offices in Wellington Road, she is working with branch manager Richard Bancroft, who has 37 years’ experience in the local property market, and licensed conveyancer Suzanne Spooner.

Bill Waddington, Williamsons’ director, said: “We know Theresa’s extensive legal knowledge and keen eye for detail will be of great benefit to clients.”

Mr Bancroft added that the market had picked up after a long, quiet spell with few properties available.