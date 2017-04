A netball tournament raised £795.60 for a new Bridlington charity which helps people with epilepsy.

The competition at Bridlington Sports Centre in Gypsey Road was held in memory of former player Kellyane Barratt.

Bridlington team two

All the proceeds will be given to the Purple Owl charity, to buy three alarms which can alert parents and carers if someone has a seizure during their sleep.

Bridlington Netball Club thanked all individuals and businesses who donated prizes towards the raffle.