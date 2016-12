Members of Bridlington’s YFoto photography club have taken some excellent nautical scenes this month with the majority of images captured in this area.

Muriel Hudson took a great picture of a gannet and its fishy lunch while Chris Ruston put the Inshore Lifeboat in the frame.

South Beach Bridlington taken by Bob Taylor.

Bob Taylor took a landscape photograph of the south bay and people at events in Old Town were the focus of Peter Toney and Chris Ruston.

For more details about the YFoto photography club call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Christmas Cheers by Muriel Hudson.

Jellumation by Chrys Mellor.

Street scene by Chris Rushton.

ILB Exersise by Chris Rushton.