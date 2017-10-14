Natural leaders at Living Seas Centre

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) has welcomed a new group of Tomorrow’s Natural Leaders (TNLs) – 24 young people eager to play their part in conserving some of the region’s wild places.

Two of the new natural leaders will be based at the popular Living Seas Centre site on South Landing, Flamborough.

They will take on a 12-month placement with the YWT, helping them to carve out a future career in the green economy.

Four of this year’s cohort will be focusing their efforts in and around the East Riding.

The local wildlife charity helps them to become environmental champions, able to inspire their peers and local communities to take action on environmental projects and campaigns across Yorkshire.

Will Hirst is one of the lucky ones joining the charity’s Living Seas Centre team.

He explained why he applied to become a TNL: “I am passionate about caring for the environment and the wildlife that share it with us.

“I really enjoy working with animals and have a keen interest in educating others to help preserve our wildlife and environment for future generations.”

Paul Thompson, project lead for North and East Yorkshire, said: “The first six months involves the teams working alongside trust staff to gain skills and experience in practical conservation, while the second half of their placement will be spent developing and delivering self-led environmental projects and campaigns.

“Each is encouraged to help shape and steer activity and the direction of their placements from the outset.

“They’ll learn loads of transferable skills which will really help them to find work at the end of their year-long placement.”

The latest recruits will form five teams across Yorkshire, carrying out a range of conservation work on Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s 100 plus nature reserves, such as habitat restoration, wildlife surveys, events management, campaigning, outreach and education.