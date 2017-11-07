Nathan graduates from Lloyds scheme

A student from Bridlington is among 102 students to celebrate graduating from the prestigious Lloyds Scholars programme this year.

Nathan Too studied Psychology at University College London while being supported by the award winning social mobility programme from Lloyds Banking Group.

The programme, which started in 2011, offers talented undergraduates at its nine partner universities financial support, paid internships, professional mentoring and a wealth of opportunities to develop their employability skills.

In return, scholars commit to at least 100 hours of skills based volunteering in their communities each year.

The award-winning programme is having a positive impact on the employability of students from lower income households and boosting social mobility across the UK.

Janet Pope, chief of staff and group director, Corporate Affairs at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “I am proud to congratulate Nathan for graduating.

“Investing in education and skills is central to our wider ambition to help Britain prosper. We know that attainment at school and the acquisition of work skills are key drivers of social mobility and prosperity in later life.

“Ensuring that young people do well in their education and are prepared for work does not just benefit them as individuals, it also benefits the communities in which they live and the businesses that rely on recruiting local talent.

“I am very proud of the Lloyds Scholars achievements and wish them well in their future career.”