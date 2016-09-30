Nafferton pupils celebrate national award success

Nafferton Primary School has been crowned winner of the UK Water Explorer Award.

The school’s award-winning entry saw them complete a raft of challenges including creating raps, a play and conducting a fresh water watch.

They also hosted a Water Festival assembly, which attracted more than 100 parents and family members, and a recycled fashion catwalk show.

Nafferton competed against 317 other teams to gain their place in the UK finals.

The school’s position at the top of the UK points board has secured them a place in the international competition which is held on Tuesday 25 October.

A school and youth group based environmental education project, Water Explorer is delivered by UK charity Global Action Plan and supported by the HSBC Water Programme and aims to highlight the importance of water conservation on a global level.

Speaking about their project, teacher Tracy Guild said: “The children have really taken the key water saving message of the Water Explorer programme to heart. It has been lovely to see how enthusiastically they thought of exciting new ways to reduce their own water use and spread the message throughout the community.”

Luke Wynne, Global Action Plan Head of Schools, said: “The judges were so impressed with the enthusiasm, creativity and commitment of the five finalist schools this year that it made deciding on a winner a really difficult job. However, in the end Nafferton won out thanks to the variety and quality of their activities that so clearly embodied the values and teachings of Water Explorer.”