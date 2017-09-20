My extreme OCD life: Nikita’s story

A Bridlington woman has shared her OCD story in a documentary to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around the condition.

Nikita Roberts says she can’t remember a time that she wasn’t having intrusive thoughts but her obsessive compulsive disorder worsened aged 11.

Nikita feels she has to carry out rituals, such as walking down the stairs, to ensure everything is safe

She was diagnosed aged 18 but had kept it hidden from friends.

The Channel 5 documentary, My Extreme OCD Life, takes a look into the 23-year-old’s daily life as she fears that harm will come to her mum and two dogs if she doesn’t complete her rituals.

But Nikita decided she wanted to raise awareness of OCD and reduce the stigma that surrounds it.

Nikita said: “The response has all been really positive. I’ve had messages from people I don’t even know thanking me for raising awareness about OCD.

“I’ve also spoken to the other people in the documentary. I’m really close with mum and she sees what I’m going through but she can’t understand what it’s like the same as another person who has OCD.”

Nikita completes certain rituals for tasks such as walking down the stairs and making a cup of tea to ensure it is safe. Her mum, Tracy, signed her up for the documentary following Nikita’s cognitive behavioral therapy sessions where she expressed an interest to raise awareness about OCD.

She said: “At first it was hard to show people that I didn’t even know and be able to talk about it. But they were really understanding. I think from how nice they were about it, and they didn’t even know me, it made me feel like I can be more open.”

Nikita wants to encourage people to watch the documentary which aired last week. To watch it now click here.