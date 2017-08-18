Mum thanks firefighters who rescued her trapped son

A grateful mum wants to publicly thank the firefighters who freed her panicking son after he got locked in the bathroom during a game of hide and seek.

Michelle Good wants to say a “massive thank you” to the heroes who raced to help her screaming son.

Four-year-old Kayleb Barton was happily playing a game of hide and seek where he ran into the bathroom and locked the door.

But the bathroom lock became jammed and the youngster found himself trapped and becoming more and more flustered.

“The shoot just jammed on him,” said the 24-year-old mum. “Me and his grandma tried for about 10 minutes but we weren’t getting anywhere. He was just screaming, he was very panicked.”

She says the Bridlington crew from Humberside Fire and Rescue took just three or four minutes to get to their home on Blackburn Avenue.

They used a crowbar to force open the locked door by snapping the lock.

Michelle said: “I just want to say a massive thank you from me and Kayleb. He was so scared and they were brilliant with him.

“They were so good with Kayleb they were talking to him the whole time telling him to stand back and warning him about loud noises.

“He saw them the next day go by in the fire engine and he was waving and pointing telling me that they were the ones who saved him.

“I’ve never shaken so much in my life as I did then. I was just in shock and they were really great with me too.”

The fire crew from Bridlington were called to the incident at 2.10pm on Wednesday August 16.