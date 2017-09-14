Mum's fundraising thank you 18 years after birth of miracle triplets

A Bridlington mum is getting ready to walk the Great Wall of China to mark the 18th birthday of her miracle triplets.

Jane Ingram made medical history when she gave birth to triplets Ronan, Olivia and Mary who came into the world at odds of 60 million to one.

What made the birth in 1999 so unusual was that Ronan was born as a result of an ectopic pregnancy – which was the world’s first.

He had created his own placenta outside the womb, putting the life of his mother and two sisters in danger.

The two girls settled inside the womb as normal.

But the third egg got trapped inside the Fallopian tubes, with the foetus surviving and developing by creating a second “womb”. It wasn’t until the 27th or 28th week that doctors realised the complexity of Jane’s pregnancy.

Jane said: “I remember being in total utter shock but I thought I have to be positive.

“This little boy was determined to be here and live this life with his two sisters and his mum.”

A team of 26 doctors delivered Ronan and his two sisters by caesarean section at King’s College Hospital, in London, and they then spent 10 weeks in the West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Now 18 years on, Jane, who works as a part time secretary at a social club in Flamborough, is planning to mark the triplets’ 18th birthday and her own 50th, by walking the Great Wall of China.

But she also wants to raise funds for the My WiSH Charity, which supports the Bury hospital.

She said: “I wanted to do something out of the norm, to celebrate our survival and give back to those that really mattered, those professionals who looked after us so wonderfully well, professionals who work so hard and tirelessly and still continue to do so for others.

“If it were not for these professionals the four of us would not be here to tell our story today.”

They will be climbing thousands of steep steps over 50 kilometres, seven hours each day over a five-day period.

Her sister Kim Mitchell, 38, who lives in Hull, is also doing the challenge with her raising funds on behalf of her son Sam who has Tourette’s syndrome.

The pair have been training since January 2016 when they first decided to do the challenge.

Jane, who move to Bridlington four years ago , said: “I really do not think the four of us would still be here if it wasn’t for the dedication and care we received at the West Suffolk Hospital.

“Now that my children have grown up I needed to do something for myself which would get me out of my comfort zone and I’m hoping to raise £3,000 at the same time.

“I have never forgotten the people at the West Suffolk Hospital and the dedication they showed and I always said that I wanted to give something back.”

