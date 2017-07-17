MP supporting bid to promote Yorkshire food

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight is supporting the National Farmers Union Pride and Provenance campaign which is seeking promote Yorkshire food across the UK.

The campaign, launched at the Yorkshire Show, highlights the fantastic quality of food and drink that comes from Yorkshire farming and its enormous contribution to the regional economy.

Sir Greg backed the campaign at a special Parliamentary reception where it was revealed that “if Yorkshire food was one company it would be the largest in the world”.

At the launch, the Bridlington MP met with East Yorkshire-based farmers and listened to concerns over food labelling and the threat of banning harmless pesticides by the EU.

Sir Greg said: “Farming is vital not only for the jobs it provides both in East Yorkshire and across the country but for its crucial contribution Britain’s multi-billion food and drink industry.

“There are many ways we can all help farming in Yorkshire be even more successful and this Pride and Provenance campaign is one of them.”