Motors festival has formula for success

More than 400 cars pulled into Sewerby Hall as the centrepiece for Bridlington’s first Weekend of Motoring.

The majority had not been displayed in the town before, and while visitors were concentrating on all things four-wheeled, there was an added surprise as the Red Arrows flew over with coloured smoke flaring out as they headed from the Great North Run to the air show at RAF Scampton.

Andrew Warner, who organised the event with Alec Poole, said: “It was fabulous, first-class. There was a real buzz to the place.

“We have had very positive feedback and a lot of excitement about it.

“There’s a very real desire for it to be repeated.”

Events kicked off with a sportsman’s dinner at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, featuring Perry McCarthy, the original Stig from TV’s Top Gear.

Andrew said: “He was absolutely excellent, reminiscing about Top Gear but he took questions from the audience which showed he is very knowledgable about motor racing.”