Motorist fights for life after crashing on East Yorkshire road

A driver is in critical condition in hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in the early hours of yesterday.

It happened after his car left the road on the A165 close to the B1253 junction at Bessingby Hill, Bridlington, and came to rest in a field.

His passenger, a 43 year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters freed the driver, 60, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Police are asking anyone who saw the black Vauxhall Astra in the lead up to the crash at 2am on Sunday to come forward.