More than 70,000 visit Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced that the final total of visitors to the Treasure House during the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition was a remarkable 74,425.

‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ featured 100 awe-inspiring images, from fascinating animal behaviour to breathtaking wild landscapes.

An outstanding shot by Isaac Aylward.

It is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, and has provided a global platform showcasing the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 50 years.

Martin Green, director of Hull 2017, said: “My challenge to people at the beginning of the year was to embrace everything that this year has to offer and these excellent visitor numbers show that people are really throwing themselves into what is going on. This exhibition in Beverley was outstanding. As a Principal Partner, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is putting on some brilliant events, giving another reason to come to the region.”

Kevin Hadfield, libraries, archives and museums manager at the council, said: “These visitor figures are stunning, and show just how popular this exhibition has been. One of the most pleasing aspects of the success of this exhibition has been the numbers of people visiting the Treasure House in Beverley for the first time, and so experiencing the Art Gallery and other facilities like the library, where we had numerous animal sculptures on display.

“There is no doubt that the exhibition brought people to Beverley, to experience the delights of the town as well as the exhibition. The success of the events programme that accompanied the exhibition – together with the hugely successful special Sunday openings at the Treasure House – are testament to the value of the council’s partnership in Hull 2017.”