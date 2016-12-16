More than 20 car crimes in Bridlington in a fortnight

Police patrols will be stepped up around Bempton Lane and Queensgate after more than 20 cars were broken into or damaged in two weeks.

Officers will be in the areas more prominently to deter the thieves but they have also urged drivers to make like difficult for criminals.

Between Monday, November 28, and Sunday, December 11, police have received reports of 17 thefts from vehicles, four vehicles being damaged and one theft of a car in Bridlington.

As well as appealing for anyone with information to come forward, Humberside Police have said there are simple measures motorists can take to stop themselves becoming the next victim.

Nearly all the offences have occurred overnight, between 10pm and 7am.

A police statement said: “It is believed that the offences are being committed by opportunist criminals entering vehicles that have been left unlocked.

“Once inside they have taken any items left on display, within the glove box or boot.

“In response to the issue we are increasing patrols focusing on tackling vehicle crime in the area, however the key to stopping these incidents is simple prevention.

“Please keep vehicles locked when unattended and ensure that property isn’t left temptingly on display for opportunist thieves.”

If people see a crime in progress, they should call 999. Anyone with information about those responsible for the earlier offences are urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.