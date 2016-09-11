More police officers heading to Brid

The number of police officers in Bridlington is set to rise after the force announced plans to recruit new staff.

Humberside Police will employ 17 new police constables, 30 police community support officers (PCSOs) and four sergeants across “four areas of the highest demand”.

Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter, said Bridlington South will receive a portion of the new officers over the next five years, as part of the £8.1 million recruitment scheme.

Mr Hunter added the move reflects promises he made during his election campaign in May.

He said: “When I took office Humberside Police was running below its established level of officers.

“The amount of financial reserves held was too high and by releasing some of these reserves we can increase the number of police officers and PCSOs and put them into the areas where they are most needed in each of the four Local Authority areas.

“My job is to help residents get the best police service possible and ensure taxpayers’ money is spent wisely to do that.

“This is the first step in that process and I will be carefully monitoring the effect these new officers and PCSOs will have, and look for other opportunities in the future to add further value.

“This will be reviewed in light of future police funding settlements from central Government which are as yet unknown, but this is very much the beginning of a journey to provide an improved police presence for our residents.”

It comes after Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies (HMRC) released a damning report into the overall effectiveness of the force.

The watchdog said in October 2015 that Humberside Police had a “limited understanding” of demand for its services and raised “serious concerns” over the way it is organised.

Chief Constable Justine Curran said the staff increase is “really good news for everyone”.

She added: “Helping communities to stay safe and flourish is at the heart of what we do as a police force. Being able to bolster our service to communities with these extra officers is really good news for everyone.

“The police officers and PCSOs who work within our neighbourhoods do a brilliant job in building relationships and gathering intelligence which helps to keep us better informed and in turn improve how we police areas.

“We have done a lot of work to identify exactly where these officers are most needed, according to the demand across the whole force area and the new officers will go directly to the neighbourhoods where they are most needed and where they will make the most difference.

“New police officers do of course take some time to recruit and train but we expect to see them in post and working with the community within the next six months.”